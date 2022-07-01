Dimapur: The Nagaland animal husbandry and veterinary services department on Friday confirmed African swine fever cases in Dimapur and Kohima districts.

It said so far seven districts in the state have been affected by the disease.

The directorate of animal husbandry and veterinary services department said positive cases of African swine fever have been confirmed in Meriema, Viswema and Dzulakie village in Kohima district and Unity Colony at Purana Bazar and Bamunpukhuri Colony in Dimapur District through RT-PCR from NERDDL, Guwahati.

The directorate earlier reported African swine fever cases in Longleng, Mokokchung, Mon and Phek districts.

It said through clinical symptoms, the acute form of the disease is being exhibited by the deceased pigs.

To prevent further spread of this devastating disease, the department asked all the pig rearers and public in the epicentres (positive villages/colonies) to maintain strict biosecurity measures in their respective farms/pig sty and also refrain from consuming pork of unknown origin as it might become the source of infection.

Any dead pigs should be disposed of through deep burial protocols followed by proper sanitization of the area with the help of a veterinarian, it said and asked all concerned to contact the respective chief veterinary office or nearest veterinary centre for this.

The department has appealed to the public to follow certain measures as there are no treatment protocols for this disease at present, except culling or depopulating.

It said the sudden death of pigs should be intimated to the nearest veterinary institute and asked people not to consume dead pigs.