Dimapur: A sensitization programme on biodiversity conservation and combating wildlife crimes called for funding to the communities for continuing conservation works.

The daylong senitisation programme for forest and police personnel, held in the forest offices complex in Kohima on Thursday, also stressed the necessity of creating awareness on the conservation of forest, wildlife, and biodiversity at the grassroots level.

The programme was jointly organized by the Nagaland environment, forests and climate change departments, Nagaland State Biodiversity Board and Aaranyak, Guwahati.

Altogether 50 Nagaland officials from the forest department and police department attended it.

It underlined the need for synergistic working among the Nagaland forest department, police department, Aranyak, WCS-India, Nagaland State Biodiversity Board and other agencies for creating awareness among the public for the conservation of forest, wildlife, and combating wildlife crime.

Chief conservator of forest (Monitoring and Evaluation) M Senthil Kumar, who attended the programme as the special guest, acknowledges and appreciated the Aaranyak for collaborating with the Nagaland forest department and biodiversity board on wildlife crime issues and biodiversity conservation.

“The pertinent issue needs wider awareness from the top to the grassroots levels,” Kumar said while looking forward to a meaningful journey as we combat wildlife crimes.

Nagaland State Biodiversity Board chairman SP Tripathi presented the keynote address. Senior consultant, Aaranyak, Bijoy Sankar Bora also spoke during the programme.

A technical and interactive session followed the main programme.