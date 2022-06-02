Imphal: The contagious African swine fever (ASF) has been detected in Manipur’s Kamjong district.

The ASF outbreak was confirmed amongst the pigs in Dang Farming located under Grihang village in Kamjong district.

An official of the state veterinary and animal husbandry department said the investigation is underway to establish the source of the disease.

Following the report, Kamjong district DC declared a 1 km radius around Dang farming, Grihang village, as the “infected zone”, and 10 km radius from the infected premises as “surveillance zone.”

The DC in a notification on June 1 ordered that no live pig, pig feed, pork or pork products will be allowed to be taken out of or brought into the zone.

“No carrier of goods or animals will carry any animals from or out of the infected zone. No person is allowed to take out any pig alive or dead which is infected or suspected to be infected with ASF,” the notification stated

At the same time, no person, organisation or institution shall hold any animal market or exhibition and carry on any activity which involves grouping or gathering of pigs within the zone, it added.

The district veterinary office has also formed Rapid Response Teams comprising officers and staff “to effectively combat any eventuality in connection with control, containment and eradication of the disease and prevent further spread.”

Dr Gideon Shadang, the owner of Dang Farming of Grihang village, said that around 80 pigs of Hampshire and Yorkshire breeds were culled at his farm.

He procured the breeds from different agencies including the Central Agricultural University in the state.

He said that the remaining pigs -10 local and 2 non-local breeds, will also be culled, said Dr Gideon.



ASF was detected earlier in Manipur in January last year.