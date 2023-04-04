AIZAWL: State-owned NBCC Ltd has bagged consultancy work for the construction of border and a road in Mizoram alongside the India–Bangladesh border.

The value of the work is stated to be Rs 448 crore.

The nature of the order is project management consultancy on a deposit work basis, NBCC said in a regulatory filing.

The consultancy is for the construction of the border and road between BP No 2,350 to BP No 2,364 (length 88.58 km) in Mizoram along the India-Bangladesh border.

The contract has been awarded by the department of border management (BM-1 division), union ministry of home affairs (MHA).

Also read: Mizoram: ZPM sweeps Lunglei Municipal Council polls

NBCC is into Project Management Consultancy (PMC) and real estate business.

NBCC (India) Limited, formerly known as National Buildings Construction Corporation, is a central public sector enterprise under the Indian ministry of housing and urban affairs.

According to an exchange filing, the completion of the road is “yet to be decided”, NBCC official said.