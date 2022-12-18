KOHIMA: A team of the ministry of home affairs (MHA) will meet the officials and representatives of the Nagaland government to discuss the issue of ‘Frontier Nagaland’ state demand.

The MHA team, which was constituted by the central government recently, will take the views of the Nagaland government on Monday on the issue of ‘Frontier Nagaland’ state demand.

The MHA team is headed by advisor (Northeast) AK Mishra, intelligence bureau (IB) joint director Mandeep Singh Tuli and Ministry of home affairs (MHA) Northeast division director AK Dhayani.

The MHA team arrived in Kohima – the capital of Nagaland on Sunday.

Also read: Nagaland: Demand for PR not related to Naga solution, says RPP

Earlier, the MHA team had reached Nagaland on Friday and held meetings with the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) at Tuensang.

On Saturday, they met leaders of seven tribal hohos (organisations), Eastern Nagaland Women’s Organisation, Eastern Nagaland Students Federation, Gaon Burahs (village chieftains) and deputy commissioners and SPs of the six districts in the region.