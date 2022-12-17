Dimapur: The Rising People’s Party (RPP) said its demand for President’s rule in Nagaland is not related to a solution to the Naga issue but based on facts and figures.

According to the party, it demanded Presidents’ rule in the state as the state machinery had totally collapsed.

The RPP issued a statement on Saturday in response to ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) president Chingwang Konyak’s criticism of the party for demanding central rule in the state.

The RPP quoted Konyak as saying the Naga solution depends on the signing of an agreement with the government of India – whether or not there is President’s rule.

“Instead of making such a ridiculous statement, the NDPP president if at all he was serious about Naga solution should have facilitated the resignation of all the 60 MLAs by now,” the statement said.

Saying that the NDPP-led state government does not want Naga solution, the statement said Konyak’s NDPP formed the ‘opposition-less’ government in the state under the garb of facilitating a solution.

“But he himself knows that the real reason was to freely divert 1000s of crores of state and central funds into individual pockets without opposition from any quarters,” the RPP said.

The party asked if the NDPP president will explain why the government servants are not being paid for the last four-five months or why 15,000 work charge employees are being denied salary for the last three years.

“Does it not prick his conscience that while he’s undertaking the so-called ‘presidential tour’ of the districts making loud noises about Naga solution, hundreds of government schools are pouring out ‘nil results’ and this year is going to be no exception,” the party said

Reacting to Konyak’s statement that democracy is not for President’s rule but for the democratically elected representatives to run the government, the RPP questioned which democracy he is talking about when the very fabric of democracy is transparency and accountability has been completely destroyed by his government.

The RPP reminded the people of Nagaland that the democracy that Konyak envisions is not for the benefit of the common man but a means to suck away the very life of Nagaland.

“Nagaland is now a failed state and it happened under his watch,” it said adding it is important that senior leaders behave responsibly.