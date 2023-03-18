Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Saturday jointly inaugurated the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline, via video-conferencing.

“In the last few years, Bangladesh has made remarkable progress. Every Indian is proud of that & we’re delighted that we’ve been able to contribute to this development journey of Bangladesh , ” PM Modi said in his speech.

“I am confident that this pipeline will further accelerate the development of Bangladesh, and will be an excellent example of increasing connectivity between the two countries,” Modi added.

The pipeline will transport fuel from Assam-based Numaligarh Refinery Limited’s (NRL) marketing terminal at Siliguri in West Bengal to the Parbatipur depot of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) in Dinajpur district of the neighbouring country.

The ambitious 130-km long pipeline project, constructed at a cost of Rs 377.08 crore, would help provide a stable supply of diesel in all 16 northern districts under Rangpur and Rajshahi in Bangladesh.

It will ensure fast-paced delivery of fuel at a minimum cost.

The newly inaugurated pipeline stretches 125km inside Bangladesh’s territory and 5km inside India.

The Bangladesh portion of the pipeline has been built at a cost of approximately Rs 285 crore, which has been borne by the Indian government under grant assistance.



The pipeline has the capacity to transport 1 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) of diesel, which will be initially supplied to seven districts of northern Bangladesh.