Guwahati: Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) during the 2021-22 financial year has achieved the highest ever sales turnover of Rs 23,546 Crore which was higher by 26.95% as against Rs 18,548 Crore in the previous year, primarily on account of an increase in product prices.

“Highest ever Profit before Tax (PBT) was also achieved by the Company at Rs 4,848 Crore, which is higher by 18.37%, as compared to Rs 4,083 Crore of the previous financial year mainly due to increase in overall gross margin and higher inventory gains,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

“Accordingly, the Company posted record profits for the year with Profit after Tax (PAT) of Rs 3,562 Crore as compared to Rs 3,036 Crore of the previous year, registering an increase of Rs 525 Crore. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for PAT stood at 27.41% since the commencement of commercial production. The Earning per Share (EPS) for FY 2021-22 stood at Rs 48.42 as compared to Rs 41.27 in 2020-21,” it added.

The net worth of the Company has increased to Rs 8,388 Crore as on 31st March 2022 as compared to Rs 5,596 Crore in the previous year.

The Company has contributed a total of Rs 5,809 Crore to the Government exchequer in the form of taxes, duties and dividends.

During 2021-22, Numaligarh Refinery achieved a throughput of 2,624 TMT that included 23 TMT of imported Crude oil.

The Refinery also commenced 10% blending of Ethanol in Motor Spirit (Petrol) at its Siliguri and Numaligarh Marketing terminals with 1,122 KL of Ethanol blending in the first year, which is gaining further momentum in the current financial year, the statement added.

The refinery continued to show impressive performance with respect to Specific Energy Consumption (SEC) and Energy Intensity Index (EII).

Specific Energy Consumption (SEC) at 63.51 MBN has improved further from 64.37 MBN achieved during the previous year. The Energy Intensity Index (EII) of the refinery during the year was 84.68

The product sold during the year was 2,799 TMT compared to 2,924 TMT in the previous year.

Sales within Northeast at 1,090 TMT marked a significant improvement (39% of total sales) against 817 TMT (28% of total sales) in the previous year which contributed towards savings on account of CST and freight under-recoveries. Sales during the year comprised 56 TMT of Gas Oil exported to Bangladesh and 125 TMT of Naphtha to Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) from external sources.

NRL is aggressively pursuing major projects in hand; namely, the Numaligarh Refinery Expansion Project (NREP), Paradip Numaligarh Crude Oil Pipeline (PNCPL) & Crude Oil Import Terminal at Paradip (COIT), 2G Ethanol Project and India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline (IBFPL), the statement added.

The Company will invest more than Rs 35,000 Crore in completing these projects which will enable long-term business growth, both in terms of revenue and profit, it said.

Completing these projects without any time and cost overrun remains the core focus area of the Company.

NRL recorded the highest ever Standalone Capital expenditure at ?3,605 Crore, 3 times higher than its previous best of ?1,029 Crore in the FY 2020-21. In addition, to project CAPEX, NRL has made an equity investment of ?38.54 Crore in the JVs – ABRPL and IGGL.