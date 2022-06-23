AIZAWL: The Mizoram government is making massive efforts to rescue state residents, who are stranded at Silchar town in Assam’s Cachar district due to a flood triggered by incessant rains, a minister said on Wednesday.

State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation minister Lalchamliana said that around 320 people, including 16 Mizos, are currently stranded at a mission compound in Silchar due to a flood.

He said that the government has sent a rescue team to Silchar to bring the stranded travellers.

“The government has learnt that around 320 people, including 16 Mizos, are currently stranded at Mission Compound in Silchar due to flood. We have sent a rescue team with boats to rescue and bring back the stranded residents,” Lalchamliana announced in a tweet.

He said that the government is making massive efforts with volunteers of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) in Silchar.

Lalchamliana, who also holds the home portfolio, said that the Kolasib district superintendent of police is also making efforts by sending vehicles to rescue the stranded residents.

In a series of tweets, the minister said that the state disaster department is currently distributing Rs 6.30 crore from the State Disaster Response Force (SRDF) fund to rehabilitate the damages caused by torrential rains in different parts of the state.

A preliminary report revealed that landslides occurred at around 60 places and over 20 houses were damaged in different parts of the state in the past one week due to incessant rains, according to the state disaster management and rehabilitation department.

He said that several landslides and other calamities have occurred in different parts of the state due to heavy rain and both the state government and NGOs are currently actively engaged in the rescue operation and rehabilitation work.