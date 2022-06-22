Dispur: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone for Oil India Limited’s office-cum-skill development institute complex at Bamunimaidan, Guwahati.

The multi-storeyed structure, to be completed at a cost of Rs 200 crores on land measuring 5 bighas which has been allotted by the Government of Assam to the public sector oil major through a land-lease agreement, is slotted to serve the twin purpose of being an office of Oil India as well as a skill-training institute.

Addressing those present at the event, Chief Minister Sarma said: “I am confident this upcoming structure would provide a major boost to the business expansion plans of Oil India Limited”, adding, “The public sector oil major expanding its businesses have both direct and indirect positive impact on Assam’s economy. In days to come, I would like to see it (OIL) playing a larger role in the growth story of Assam that is being witnessed of late.”

Also Read: Assam: Bulli Bai creator Neeraj Bishnoi gets bail in Mumbai case

“OIL has made immense contributions towards socio-economic development in the state. Be it providing direct or indirect livelihood, or awarding royalty, or coming forward with corporate social responsibility-related activities, the role of Oil India is immense,” Sarma added.

Lauding Oil India Limited for coming up with the Skill Development Institute for the upcoming structure, Sarma stated, “The Skill Development Institute, when it starts operating, would play a great role in human resource development involving the state’s youths. It would also go a long way in realising Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s dream of a skilled India and an Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Also Read: Assam: Man found dead under mysterious conditions in Guwahati

The Chief Minister, during his speech, praised the role of Oil India Limited Chairman & Managing Director Sushil Chandra Mishra for his handling of the Baghjan oil-field fire incident.

“CMD Sushil Chandra Mishra deserves special mention for the leadership skills he displayed during the Baghjan incident. Credit goes to him for controlling the situation with minimal losses to the people as well as the organization,” the Chief Minister stated.