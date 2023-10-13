Aizawl: Mizoram deputy chief minister Tawnluia on Thursday said that monetary assistance under the Mizo National Front (MNF)’s flagship programme Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP) will continue to be disbursed if the party retains power in the upcoming assembly polls.

The SEDP is the flagship programme of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), which aims at bringing sustainable development by accelerating progress in key sectors through exploration and judicious use of resources and maintaining equality and equity among the citizens.

Under the family-oriented programme of the SEDP, the MNF headed by Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga had promised to provide financial assistance to the tune of not less than Rs 3 lakh to beneficiaries to start projects (trades) of their choice for sustainable development and the economic uplift of household families.

Speaking to reporters during a press conference at the MNF office in Aizawl, Tawnluia, who is also senior MNF vice president, said that the MNF, if retained power, will continue to provide financial assistance under SEDP till the beneficiaries receive Rs. 3 lakh.

He said that the SEDP assistance is not vote bank politics but primarily a development-oriented programme that was promised by the MNF in the last assembly elections, he said.

According to Tawnluia, the MNF government has disbursed Rs. 450 crore as assistance to thousands of beneficiaries under the SEDP during the last five years.

In the first phase, about 60,000 families were provided assistance of Rs 50,000 each and another 60,000 beneficiaries were assisted with Rs 25,000 each in the second phase, he said.

Even as the selection of beneficiaries is being undertaken, the process for disbursement of the SEDP assistance for the third phase has to be put on hold due to the announcement of the assembly polls, Tawnluia added.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7.

The counting of votes will be undertaken on December 3.

The ruling MNF, main opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), Congress and BJP have decided to contest all the 40 seats on their own.

While MNF and ZPM have already released the names of their candidates, Congress and BJP are yet to announce their candidate names.

Zoramthar group or Lalpa Chhiahlawh Intelkhawm (Association of God’s servants) headed by a retired pastor also said it will contest at least 18 seats.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will also contest the assembly polls and might announce a candidate list next week, party secretary Joseph Biakthianghlima said.