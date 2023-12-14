Aizawl: Two Myanmar nationals were apprehended in Mizoram’s Champhai district near the Myanmar border for illegally possessing ganja (cannabis) worth Rs. 10.73 lakh.

Assam Rifles sources said that based on a tip-off, a joint operation by Assam Rifles and the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department led to the bust at Zote village.

The concealed contraband, smuggled from Myanmar, was cleverly hidden within sand and cloth bags.

The accused, identified as Ginsiansiama (25) and Thanlamchina (35) from Darkhai in Myanmar, were apprehended alongside the recovered drugs.

Both individuals, along with the seized ganja, were handed over to the Champhai Excise and Narcotics Department for further legal proceedings the same day.

An investigation is being carried out to track the source and destination of the suspected ganja.