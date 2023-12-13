AIZAWL: Mizoram governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, on Wednesday (December 13), said that the state government will have a zero tolerance towards corruption.

He said that the mission to eliminate corruption from public life and government services will be implemented with greater zeal.

“My government is determined to rid the state of the scourge of corruption and will have a zero tolerance towards it. The fight against corruption will be made comprehensive and effective,” the Mizoram governor said while addressing the state assembly on Wednesday.

He said that general consent will be given to the central bureau of investigation (CBI) to be able to probe corruption cases in Mizoram.

The governor said that Mizoram government gives top priority to the farmers and provision for separate allocation targeting farmers engaged in agriculture and allied sectors will be made in the state’s budget.

Remunerative prices will be fixed for four agricultural products- ginger, turmeric, chillies and broomsticks and the Mizoram government will start the procurement of such agricultural products from the current fiscal year, he said.

He said that crops and agricultural produce will be prioritised as export-oriented and domestic consumption-oriented and steps will be taken to convert farming into a profitable venture through scientific practices and agro-technology.

The government will also give impetus and take steps to promote industry particularly small scale industries and those based on agriculture and horticulture.

Kambhampati said that Mizoram government will implement a hand-holding policy called ‘Bana Kaih’ and under this policy it will give financial support to hard-working youths to start their ventures so as to encourage entrepreneurship and start-ups, enhance employment avenues and create new opportunities for the youths.

He said that a project monitoring committee involving representatives of all stakeholders and other sections of society will be set up to monitor important and major infrastructure development projects in Mizoram to ensure public accountability, timely completion and quality control.

The Mizoram governor said that the state government is committed to stabilise and improve the state’s financial condition and it will endeavour to set things right through fiscal consolidation, proper fiscal management, austerity measures, pruning non-developmental expenditure and resource management and mobilisation.

Austerity measures will be initiated from the highest levels of public office, including chief minister and ministers, and will percolate down the administrative machinery as well, he said.

Kambhampati said that the government is committed to providing welfare programmes and services to the weaker and vulnerable sections of the society.

All-out efforts will be made to combat the menace of drugs, alcoholism, juvenile delinquency and rehabilitation as well as restoration and de-addiction programmes through a network of residential homes and non-institutional services with partnership with civil societies, he said.

According to the governor, there are seven broad areas of thrust encompassing six basic needs that the government accords importance-

These are responsibility and responsive administration guided by the principles of good governance and accountability, ensuring steady and sustainable development in all sectors, providing support and impetus to industry, access to social security and social equity, youth welfare and development, protection of the environment and long term development projects which can have transformative outcomes.

He said that the existing healthcare scheme will be revamped and improved to ensure health equity to all.

The Mizoram governor further said that the National Education policy will be implemented in the state keeping in line with Mizo ethos, values and society.

He urged the people of Mizoram to extend whole-hearted support to the government to make Mizoram one of the most developed states in the country.