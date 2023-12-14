Guwahati: A man in Assam’s Bajali district allegedly severed the private parts of his younger brother over an alleged love affair.

The man allegedly attacked his brother in a paddy field near their residence in the Bhawanipur area.

According to sources, the elder brother, identified as Pranjal Roy, along with his wife, carried out the assault, leaving the younger brother, Dhanjit Roy, critically injured.

The motive behind the attack is suspected to be an alleged love affair involving Dhanjit Roy.

However, details surrounding the relationship and the individuals involved remain unclear.

Local police rushed to the scene after receiving information and are currently investigating the incident.

Pranjal Roy has been arrested and further details will be updated soon.

A police source said that they are investigating the incident.