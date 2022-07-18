Aizawl: Amid rising online fraud, the Mizoram Police has urged the general public to exercise extreme caution and warned them against scammers, who impersonated senior government officials.

A statement issued by the police said that there has been a sudden surge in impersonation of senior officials, even ministers and MLAs through a giant text messaging application Whatsapp.

Also Read: Assam: Two arrested with opium worth Rs 2 crore in Guwahati

“These scammers using photographs or profiles of high ranking officials and individuals as well as various other dignitaries, initiate conversations with government employees/individuals pretending or impersonating and making various excuses with requests for money and/ or to ask them to purchase items/gifts online for them”, the statement said.

The statement urged everyone to be aware of such a scam and to exercise extreme caution when conversing with unknown numbers on WhatsApp.

Also Read: Assam: U-Report for the Suraksha campaign launched

Such instances may also be reported to the web portal cybercrime.gov.in and/or on toll-free Cyber Helpline No.1030, the statement said.

The statement further urged the public to follow Mizoram Police on any of the social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Koo and Instagram for regular advisories on

safe online behaviour and cyber safety tips.