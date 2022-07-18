Guwahati: A massive consignment of suspected opium worth Rs 2 crore was seized by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday from the Guwahati Railway Station.

The police also arrested two men from Bihar in connection to the seizure.

As per the GRP, the arrested persons were identified as Abhyas Kumar and Sunil Kumar.

As per reports, both of them were nabbed by the GRP on suspicion of them being involved in some illegal activity.

On checking them, the GRP found 2.042 kg of suspected opium from them.

They had allegedly concealed the opium in their undergarments.

As per the police, the suspects were supposed to take the seized opium to Bihar from Dimapur.

An investigation in connection with the seizure has been initiated.