AIZAWL: The Northeast state of Mizoram has got a new chief electoral officer (CEO).

Madhup Vyas has been appointed as the new CEO of Mizoram.

Vyas is a 2000-batch IAS officer.

He belongs to the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) IAS cadre.

Notably, he has also been designated as the secretary to the Mizoram government in charge of the election department.

Also read: Cyclone Mocha: Heavy rainfall likely to lash Northeast states of Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, Nagaland & Assam

It may be mentioned here that elections to the 40-member Mizoram legislative assembly will be held later this year.