AIZAWL: The Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) polls in Mizoram threw-up a ‘hung’ house on Thursday (May 11) as no party was able to win an absolute majority, an election official said.

According to the poll results announced by the Mizoram state election commission (SEC), the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) emerged as the single largest party winning 10 out of 19 seats, Lawngtlai additional deputy commissioner Abraham Beirazi Khithie said.

11 seats are required to form a government in the Chakma council in Mizoram.

Of the total 20 seats, election to Rengkhashya constituency has been postponed to May 17 due to the death of a BJP candidate, who was allegedly killed by miscreants during electioneering on May 4, he said.

The BJP and Congress have secured 5 and 4 seats respectively, while Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) drew a blank, he said.

The last date for filing nomination for the Rengkhashya seat is fixed on Friday, according to Khithie.

No candidate has so far filed a nomination till Thursday, he said.

Counting of votes for the countermanded constituency will be held on May 19, he said.

A total of 94 per cent turn-out was recorded in the 20-member council polls held on Tuesday, according to Mizoram state election commission.

The MNF, BJP and Congress have fielded 19 nominees each for 19 seats, while the ZPM fielded 13 seats.

Of the 10 incumbent members fielded by the MNF, 6 members, including former chief executive member (CEM) Rasik Mohan Chakma and the council chairman Kali Kumar Tongchangya retained their seats.

Rasik defeated his nearest opponent Rustom Chakma of the Congress by a margin of 311 votes, while Kali also defeated Congress candidate Biju Ram Tongchangya by a margin of 34 votes.

Former minister Nirupam Chakma was among 5 BJP candidates, who successfully contested the Chakma council polls in Mizoram.

The CADC was formed under the sixth schedule of the constitution in 1972 for the Chakma tribal in Mizoram.

Its headquarters is Chawngte or Kamalanagar in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district.

The council has 24 members, of which 4 are nominated seats.