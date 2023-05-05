AIZAWL: A BJP candidate for the upcoming Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) elections in Mizoram was killed and six others injured in a clash in Lawngtlai district.

The victim BJP candidate for the Chakma council elections has been identified as Amit Kumar Chakma.

Amit Kumar Chakma was campaigning for the council polls at Lokhisury village when miscreants attacked him with dao on Thursday night.

Chakma, who was contesting on the BJP ticket from Rengkhashya constituency under the CADC in Mizoram, died on the spot.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The district election officer has countermanded the Rengkhashya constituency based on the suggestion of the Mizoram state election commission.

Meanwhile, Mizoram BJP MLA Dr BD Chakma has demanded a probe into the incident.

“I am deeply shocked to hear the sad demise of Amit Kumar Chakma, BJP official MDC candidate from Rengkashya constituency due to a brutal attack by some miscreants last night when he was on election campaign at Lokhisury village. I strongly demand for prompt investigations and the culprit must be booked immediately,” the Mizoram BJP MLA said.

Mizoram BJP also condemned the incident and conveyed condolence to the bereaved family.

Amit Kumar Chakma was fielded by the BJP for Rengkashya seat under the CADC in Mizoram.

73 candidates are in the fray for the Chakma council polls in Mizoram to be held on May 9.

Counting of votes will be undertaken on May 11.

The MNF, BJP and Congress have fielded 20 seats each, while the ZPM fielded 13 seats.

A total of 35,885 electorates, including 17,677 female voters will exercise their franchise in the polls.

The CADC was created under the sixth schedule of the constitution in 1972 for the welfare of the Chakma tribal people in Mizoram.

The council has 24 seats, of which 4 are nominated seats.

The council has been under the governor rule since December last year.