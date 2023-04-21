AIZAWL: After ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), BJP and Congress on Friday announced lists of party candidates for the upcoming Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) polls in Mizoram.

Elections to the 20-member council in Mizoram will be held on May 9.

Both the BJP and the Congress have fielded candidates in all 20 seats.

Earlier on Wednesday, MNF had released the names of its candidates and fielded all the seats.

Opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) will also contest the council polls and will soon announce names of candidates, a party leader said.

The last date for filing nomination for the Chakma council polls is fixed on 24 April, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 27 April.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on 25 April and the counting of votes will be undertaken on May 11.

According to the final roll published by the state election commission earlier this month, there are 35,885 electorates, including 17,677 female voters within the Chakma council.

There are 70 polling stations within the council.

The CADC was created under the sixth schedule of the constitution in 1972 for the welfare of the Chakma tribal people in Mizoram.

The council is headquartered at Chawngte or Kamalanagar in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district.

The last council polls held in April 2018 threw up a hung house with the MNF emerging as the single largest party by winning 8 seats, while the Congress bagged 7, including a countermanded Fultuli constituency, and the BJP (5).

The council was under the complete rule of the MNF before a governor rule was imposed in December last year due to political instability.