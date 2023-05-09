AIZAWL: Over 84 percent voters’ turn-out was recorded in the 20-member Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) polls in Mizoram as voting ended on a peaceful note on Tuesday (May 09), an official said.

However, the voting percentage might increase as detailed reports are awaited from some remote polling stations, the official said.

Lawngtlai additional deputy commissioner and returning officer Abraham Beirazi Khithie said that there was no law and order problem during the 10-hours long polling.

He said that polling was held for 19 seats as the Mizoram state election commission had countermanded Rengkhashya constituency due to a BJP candidate, who was allegedly killed in a clash during election campaign on May 4.

There are a total of 34,474 electorates, including 17,019 female voters, under the CADC in Mizoram.

As many as 74 candidates were in the fray for the Chakma council polls in Mizoram.

Ruling party in Mizoram – the Mizo National Front (MNF), BJP and Congress fielded candidates in 20 seats each,

On the other hand, the main opposition party in Mizoram – Zoram People Movement (ZPM) fielded candidates in 13 seats.

Of the 20 MNF nominees, 10 are incumbent members, while ZPM fielded 5 incumbent members among its 13 nominees.

Congress has 1 incumbent member among its candidates, while the BJP fielded former minister Nirupam Chakma among its 20 nominees.

Counting of votes for the CADC elections in Mizoram will be held on May 11.