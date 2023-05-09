Lunglei: 10 CSR beneficiary patients from Lunglei District who had undergone heart surgery at Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai have all reached Mizoram safely.

The initiative is a continuation of the 3 days ‘free cardiology & oncology health camp’ led by Dr J S N Murthy, senior cardiologist and head of cardiology, Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai held at the Civil Hospital Lunglei.

Of the hundreds of patients who came forward during the free clinic last year, patients in need of specialized treatment and surgery were identified.

Five patients were successfully operated upon at Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai in March, with an additional 10 patients treated during April and May.

Their cost of operation, treatment, stay in the hospital and all travel expenditure were provided free of cost through Corporate Social Responsibility of Sri Shankara Heart Foundation, Mathew Foundation, Muthi Trust, Renyl Foundation and Subramaniam.