Mizoram: NCB Chief Meets CM Lalduhoma to Address Rising Drug Trafficking

Aizawl: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Director General Anurag Garg met with Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday in Aizawl to address the growing concerns over drug trafficking and substance abuse in the state, according to an official statement.

The discussion focused on strengthening security along Mizoram’s porous border with Myanmar, a major route for drug smuggling from neighboring countries. Both leaders emphasized the urgency of enhancing border infrastructure and enforcement capabilities to curb cross-border drug flow.

During the meeting, Garg expressed interest in establishing a full-fledged NCB zonal office in Mizoram. He also highlighted the importance of deploying personnel who are well-versed in the local language to improve operational efficiency.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma underscored the critical need for increasing manpower and infrastructure along the Indo-Myanmar border to combat the escalating drug menace, particularly from Southeast Asia. He also shared that he has proposed the creation of a Mizo Territorial Army to the Ministry of Home Affairs to bolster security along Mizoram’s borders with both Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The Chief Minister urged the NCB chief to submit a formal proposal outlining the bureau’s specific requirements to strengthen its presence and effectiveness in the region.

The meeting reflects growing efforts by both state and central authorities to address the complex challenge of drug trafficking in India’s Northeast, particularly in border states like Mizoram.