Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports Assam.

Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Technical Lead, Project Co-ordinator, Technical Co-ordinator and Consultant.

Name of post : Technical Lead (Geo-Tagging)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Post Graduate degree in any discipline/ Graduation (BE/ B. Tech) or 2 Years PG Diploma in Management or, possessing any professional degree earned after study of 04 years or more acquired after 10+2.

ii) A total of 7 years of experience with minimum 01 years of experience in the field of sports administration/ management/ analytics

Name of post : Project Co-ordinator (Geo Tagging- Management)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Post Graduate degree in any discipline/Graduation (BE/ B. Tech) or 2 Years PG Diploma in Management or, possessing any professional degree earned after study of 04 years or more

acquired after 10+2.

ii) A total of 3 years of experience with minimum 01 years of experience in the field of sports administration /management / analytics.

Name of post : Project Co-ordinator (Geo Tagging- Zonal Coordination)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Post Graduate degree in any discipline/ Graduation (BE/ B. Tech) or, possessing any professional degree earned after study of 04 years or more acquired after 10+2.

ii) A total of 3 years of experience with minimum 01 years of experience in the field of sports technology/ administration /management / analytics

Name of post : Technical Co-ordinator (Geo Tagging-Technical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Post Graduate degree in any discipline/ Graduation (BE/ B.Tech) or, possessing any professional degree earned after study of 04 years or more acquired after 10+2.

ii) A total of 3 years of experience with minimum 01 years of experience in the field of sports administration /management / analytics

Also Read : 5 easy and affordable home remedies for cold and cough

Name of post : Technical Co-ordinator (Geo Tagging-Data Management)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Post Graduate degree in any discipline/ Graduation (BE/ B. Tech) or, possessing any professional degree earned after study of 04 years or more acquired after 10+2.

ii) A total of 3 years of experience with minimum 01 year of experience in the field of sports administration /management / analytics.

Name of post : Consultant (Media)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Bachelor Degree (Minimum 3 years) in Mass Communication or Journalism from a recognized University or Post Graduation Certificate/ Diploma in Mass Communication or Journalism from a Recognized Institute.

ii) Minimum 7 years of experience (in a relevant field as mentioned in Scope of Work) after attaining Bachelor Degree from a recognized University or Minimum 5 years of experience (in a relevant field as mentioned in Scope of work) after attaining Post Graduation Certificate/Diploma from a recognized institute.

Also Read : Assam govt to convert Anundoram Barooah Award to a scholarship from 2024

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications duly filled application in the prescribed proforma along with the following documents may be sent to email ID: chanchal.op@gov.in/ mdsd-myas@gov.in bearing the subject

Last date for submission of applications is 4th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here