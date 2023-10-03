Applications are invited for various project based positions in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (1 No.) in the research project entitled “Design and Development of FPGA based Brush-less Doubly Fed Reluctance Generator based Wind Energy Conversion System” funded by Central Power Research Institute (CPRI), Bangalore undertaken in the Department of Electrical Engineering.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility: ME/MTech in Electrical Engineering/Power Electronics and Drives/Power and Energy Systems Engineering/Electrical and Electronics Engineering (or equivalent) with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent CGPA.

Desirable: Candidates having GATE (any time in the recent past) and having appropriate knowledge of FPGA, experimentation/Hardware Implementation, MATLAB, Simulation, scientific writing etc. will be given preference in selection.

Age Limit: Preferably below 30 years as on the date of interview.

Fellowship: Rs.31,000/- (Rupees Thirty One Thousand) + HRA (9%) per month.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their application (Cover letter, CV along with scanned self-attested testimonials in support of qualification, experience and publications if any) through e-mail to subirnerist@gmail.com latest by 27th October, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here