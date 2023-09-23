Applications are invited for various project based positions in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of one (1) Research Associate and one (1) Research Assistant for an ICSSR funded project entitled “The Mizo Queen Lalnu Ropuiliani: Her Legacy in the Context of Nation-Building”

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs.20,000/-p.m.

Qualification : Post graduate in social science discipline (55% minimum) with NET /M.Phil. / Ph.D

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs.16,000/-p.m.

Qualification : Ph.D./M.Phil./ Post graduate in social science discipline with minimum 55%

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 3rd October 2023 in the Department of Sociology (Cluster Building), Mizoram University from 11:00 AM onwards

How to apply : Candidates must send their CV and optionally a copy of their published works to samsocio@mzu.edu.in.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





