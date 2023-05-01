Aizawl: In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles recovered heroin worth Rs. 1.5 crore East Lungdar, (East Lungdar – Mualcheng Road), in Serchhip, Mizoram on Sunday.

Based on specific information, a joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was carried out with the excise and narcotics department during which two persons were arrested for possessing the contraband.

The seized heroin and the two accused were handed over to the excise and narcotics department for further legal proceedings.

It may be mentioned that the area is claimed to be a major hotspot for illegal drug trades and constant monitoring is being carried out in the area.

Similar recoveries were even taken in the past.

The concerned department is now carrying out the investigation to trace the origin of the seized materials.