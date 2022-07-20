Aizawl: A team of Assam Rifles recovered foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 5,17,400 from the General Area in Zokhawthar of Champhai district last evening.

A statement by the Assam Rifles read that the operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and customs preventive team Champhai on specific information.

The approximate cost of the recovered foreign-origin cigarettes is Rs 5,17,400.

The seized items were handed over to customs preventive force Champhai for further legal proceedings.

Ongoing smuggling is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border.