Guwahati: The Bairabi-Sairang New Line Railway Project to connect the Northeastern state of Mizoram to the rest of the country is one such project which is likely to be completed soon.

A statement the NFR said, “This project once completed will mark the dawn of a new era in terms of communication and commerce, in the North-eastern region of the country, especially Mizoram. The Bairabi – Sairang project aimed to create an additional 51.38 km of railway track in Northeast India.”

The statement added that the Bairabi-Sairang New Line Railway Project consists of 55 major bridges which require about 42000 MT of steel to be fabricated, transported and erected.

“Record 35000 MT of steel has been fabricated in last 14 months and about 30000 MT has been transported to various work sites. Transportation of fabricated girders to bridge sites through various bridge sites is a very difficult and challenging task that is being done with round-the-clock deployment of trailers and heavy machines for assisting in sharp curves of narrow hilly roads and pulling/pushing at steeper gradients of these trailers”, the statement added.

The statement also added, “Erection of the steel girders is a critical activity of the project. In spite of cold nights and remote areas, the work is being executed 24 x 7 to expedite the progress.”

“Though there are many challenges in execution of this project like very less working season due to very heavy and prolonged monsoons, very tough and hilly terrain through deep forests, poor accessibility, non-availability of construction materials and skilled labour in Mizoram etc., Northeast Frontier Railway is making all efforts for fulfilling its commitment of earliest commissioning of the project. Work at all project sites are going on even at night shift”, the NFR’s statement read.

With its completion, tourism and socio-economic development of the state and the region will get a much-needed boost.

“Once operational, the project will prove to be important for connecting Mizoram with the rail network. People of the region will get long distance access across the country and uninterrupted supply of essential goods can be done to Mizoram to cater to the needs of the people”, the statement read.