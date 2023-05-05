AIZAWL: Lunglei Battalion of Headquarter 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) celebrated ‘International Fire-Fighters Day’ with local Fire and Emergency Services personnel at Hnahlan and NgopaLungpuk on Thursday.

The main reason to celebrate this day is to honour the work, heroism and sacrifices done by professional fire fighters all across the world.

International Fire-Fighters Day is observed every year to honour the sacrifices and hard work of firefighters worldwide.

It is day to recognize the bravery and selflessness of these brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect us and our property.

One of the main aspects to celebrate this day is fire prevention and the need for more intensive and thorough training.

In yet another programme, Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles conducted ‘Mass Yoga demonstration’ at Zokhawthar under the theme ‘Unity Through Yoga’ on Thursday.

The event was graced by the presence of local youth, women, students, teachers and ex-servicemen.

A total of 70 locals participated in the event.

The event, which was open to the public, aimed to promote the practice of yoga and its benefits for physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

All the participants, including Assam Rifles personnel gathered at the COB Volleyball Ground to perform a series of yoga asanas, pranayama, and meditation.

The event started with a brief introduction to yoga by a qualified yoga instructor, who explained the benefits of yoga and its relevance to modern-day lifestyles.

