Aizawl: Seven newly appointed executive members of Chakma Autonomous District Council in Mizoram on Monday took oath in Kamalanagar.

The seven MDCs who were sworn in are Dg. Durjya Dhan Chakma, MDC of 5-Kamalanagar ‘N’ Constituency, Dg. Mohan Chakma, MDC of 20-Parva Constituency, Dgb. Kusum Lota Chakma, MDC of 2-Borapansury Constituency, Dg. Ajoy Kumar Chakma, MDC of 8-Udalthana Constituency, Dg. Anil Kanti Chakma, MDC of 4-Bajeisora Constituency, Dg. Uday Tongchangya, MDC of 12-Mainabapsora Constituency and Dg. Sanjeev Chakma, MDC of 7-Kamalanagar-W Constituency.

Dr. Manesia Khaimeichho, MCS, SDO(C), Chawngte who was delegated by the Deputy Commissioner, Lawngtlai administered the oath to the MDCs.

Speaking on the occasion Dg. Buddha Lila Chakma, CEM, CADC declared Dg. Durjya Dhan Chakma as Deputy Chief Executive Member while justifying the need for a deputy to ensure discipline in the administration.

He recalled how in the past in the absence of a Deputy CEM the office happened to fall under the charge of multiple hands as and when the CEM was on tour making it vulnerable to inconsistent and sometimes wrong decisions.

After the swearing-in ceremony, all the members of the newly formed Executive Committee took a trip on the town roads of Kamalanagar the condition of which has become very bad in the recent phase of incessant rain.

The CEM said the road condition will be restored and restoration work would start in a couple of days