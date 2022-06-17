Aizawl: Kali Kumar Tongchangya, a Mizo National Front (MNF) council member from Futuli constituency, was on Friday elected as the chairman of Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) for the second time in the current term, an official statement said.

Tongchangya was declared elected uncontested in a session of the councillors as no other member had filed nomination for the chairman post, the statement issued by the information and public relations department of the CADC said.

The election of the Chairman was necessitated with the office falling vacant due to resignation tendered by Buddha Lila Chakma, the outgoing Chairman who was recently appointed as Chief Executive Member.

Kali Kumar Tongchangya was elected from 18-Fultuli MDC Constituency onCongress ticket in the council polls held in 2018 but later joined the MNF.

This will be his second stint as the Chairman of the Chakma council.

Previously, he had also held the office of Chief Executive Members twice.