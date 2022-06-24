A policeman in East Garo Hills district of Meghalaya has been sent to a five-year jail term for molesting a minor in 2013.

The verdict was pronounced by the East Garo Hills district sessions and POCSO court in Meghalaya.

The convict has been identified as Ajaybirth Ch Marak, who was seving as a constable with Meghalaya police.

On January 24, 2013, Marak had molested an eight-year-old minor girl inside her house.

The convict is already in Williamnagar jail in Megahalaya when the verdict was pronounced by the East Garo Hills district sessions and POCSO court.

In a similar case, a court in Shillong sentenced a person named Ferdinus Marbaniang to five years and three months in jail for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

Marbaniang had sexually assaulted a 14-year-old.