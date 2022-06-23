SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has asked at least two autonomous district councils to shut down toll gates that it had set up along all national and state highways.

The direction was given by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma to the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

On Thursday, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma met representatives of the KHADC and JHADC in Shillong.

Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong and District Council Affairs (DCA) minister Lahkmen Rymbui were also present in the meeting.

Speaking on the matter, Meghalaya minister Lahkmen Rymbui stated that the state government has informed that the district councils are not entitled to operate toll gates.

“ADCs are not empowered by the law for collection along national and state highways,” Meghalaya minister Rymbui said.

He added: “We have asked KHADC and JHADC to close down all toll gates immediately, to which they have agreed.”