Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, on Thursday, visited the Radisson Blu hotel at Guwahati in Assam, which is hosting the rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLAs.

It is not clear whether Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma met the rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLAs during his visit to the Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati, Assam.

However, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma denied his visit to the Radisson Blu hotel in Assam’s Guwahati as political one.

The Meghalaya chief minister said that his visit to the Guwahati hotel as a personal one and he does not intend to meet the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

He said that he visited the Raddison Blu hotel at Guwahati in Assam to have lunch.

“This is a personal visit. We are here to have lunch. Nothing more,” Meghalaya CM conrad Sangma to reporters outside the Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati, Assam.

Meanwhile, as the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra continues to lose MLAs, the rebel camp of the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde has released visuals of the MLAs staying at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati in Assam as a show of strength.

In the visuals, 42 MLAs from Maharashtra can be seen who are part of the rebel camp led by minister Eknath Shinde.

These 42 MLAs include 35 Shiv Sena MLAs and 7 independent leaders supporting his cause.

On Thursday, a total of 34 Shiv Sena MLAs signed a letter in support of Shinde.

The total number of Shiv Sena MLAs lodging at Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati in Assam has gone up to 35.

7 more MLAs arrived in Guwahati, Assam taking the total number of Maharashtra MLAs in Guwahati to 42.

Three leaders reportedly reached Guwahati on Thursday morning, while another four had already joined the camp on Wednesday night.