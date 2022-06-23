Guwahati: Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi lashed out at BJP on Thursday, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi should visit flood-hit Assam instead of toppling the Maharashtra government.

“If there’s a crisis, it’s that of floods. BJP has gone blind for power. There are floods in Assam. The PM should visit the state and announce special package, but he’s busy toppling Maharashtra government, or in Gujarat elections…Only power matters for BJP,” said Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

Over 41 lakh people in 34 districts of Assam have been affected by the current wave of flood.

The flood situation in Assam’s Karimganj district has deteriorated after waters from the Kushiyara, Longai, and Singla rivers inundated more areas of the district affecting more than 1.34 lakh people of the district.

The floodwaters have submerged several main roads of the district.

Eighty two people have died in floods and landslides in the state this year so far in Assam.

Over 12.30 lakh people have been affected in lower Assam’s Barpeta district alone, followed by 4.69 lakh in Darrang, 4.40 lakh in Nagaon, 3.38 lakh in Bajali, 2.91 lakh in Dhubri, 2.82 lakh in Kamrup, 2.80 lakh in Goalpara, 2.07 lakh in Cachar, 1.84 lakh in Nalbari, 1.51 lakh in South Salmara, 1.46 lakh in Bongaigaon, and 1.34 lakh in Karimganj district.

The Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) also reported that seven people have gone missing amidst the natural calamity whereas 2, 31,819 people took shelter in the 810 relief camps in the state.

A total of 1,13,485.37 hectares of land have been affected due to the calamity, whereas the ASDMA in its report further stated that at least 11,292 people have been evacuated from the affected areas.

Nearly 2.32 lakh people are currently lodged in relief camps.

