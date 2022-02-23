AIZAWL: At least 29 children of Myanmar nationals taking shelter in Mizoram are likely to appear for classes 10 and 12 board examinations to be conducted by Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) from February end.

Mizoram education minister Lalchhandama Ralte said that 27 students from Myanmar, who are currently taking shelter in the state, have registered for class 10 board examination and another 2 students for class 12 examination.

While class 10 board examinations will begin on February 28, class 12 examinations will be held on March 1, he said.

He said that the state government had earlier issued a notification allowing Myanmar national children to register for the board examinations.

Also read: Surveys underway to demarcate Assam-Meghalaya border, says CM Conrad Sangma

“We decided to give a chance to children of Myanmar nationals, who are reading in classes 10 and 12 to register for board examinations under MBSE. We don’t want them to jeopardise their career because of being displaced. We have to assist them at least on humanitarian ground,” he said.

He said that the students appearing for the board examinations are mostly from those, who took refuge in south Mizoram’s Siaha district and Champhai district in the eastern part of the state bordering Myanmar.

According to an official of school education department, over 1,000 children are now enrolled in Mizoram schools for different classes.

The actual figure, however, could not be determined as some of them have returned to their villages in Myanmar.

Also read: Tripura CM hints probe against political rivals over drugs menace

An official of MBSE said that a total of 18,357 applicants have registered for the upcoming class-10 board examination and 12,301 for class 12.

The examinations would be held offline mode, he said.

Fleeing atrocities, thousands of Myanmar nationals have been taking shelter in different parts of Mizoram since the Myanmar military seized power in February last year.

The Myanmar nationals have lodged at community halls, schools, relief camps set up by NGOs and villagers while many were also accommodated by their local relatives.

Also read: 2112 people arrested in Mizoram in drug case, says Governor

Most of the Myanmar nationals, who fled to Mizoram, belong to the Chin community, who share ethnic ties with the Mizos.

Six Mizoram districts – Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Serchhip, Hnahthial and Saitual- share a 510 km long international border with Myanmar’s Chin state.