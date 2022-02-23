AGARTALA: Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb has indicated high-level probe against his political rivals from opposition parties, especially the CPI-M, over drugs menace.

“There are many people roaming freely who had their share in the illegal drug trade. I am saying clearly, nobody will be spared. Raids will be conducted at their house. The source of money would be traced out and subsequently legal action shall be undertaken,” Tripura CM Biplab Deb said.

Biplab Deb accused the previous Left Front government of “creating a conducive atmosphere” to ensure illegal drug trade flourish in Tripura.

Deb further warned of stern action against politicians who allegedly extended protection to drug kingpins.

“What have you people (previous Left government) given to Tripura. In the 25 years of rule, you have given free hands to drug traffickers to ruin the future of this country. Had I been the chief minister for such a long period, I would have not let a single pouch of drug enter Tripura,” said CM Biplab Deb.

Deb further added that he would never go for a compromise with drug dealers for electoral gains.

“I will never go for a compromise with the drug dealers for electoral gains putting the future of our next generation at stake,” the Tripura chief minister added.