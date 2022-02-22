Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb has accused the previous Manik Sarkar-led Left government of leading the youths of the state into the abyss of drug menace.

Tripura CM Biplab Deb said that the previous Left government, led by Manik Sarkar, failed to take concrete steps to curb the menace of drug abuse during its regime.

Notably, the CPI-M-led Left Front was in power in Tripura for 25 years until 2018, when the BJP-IFT alliance wrested power in the state.

“You (previous Left Front government) must take responsibility for leading the youths of Tripura into the menace of drugs,” CM Biplab Deb said.

The Tripura chief minister further claimed that many youths of Tripura contracted HIV while injecting drugs.

Notably, Tripura CM Biplab Deb had ‘vowed’ to make Tripura a “drug-free state” soon after BJP assumed power in the state.

On Tuesday, Tripura CM Biplab Deb met school and college students of the state.

“Spent some time with the students who are going to brighten up the state’s name in the future. Extremely happy by their curiosity to learn new things and eagerness to try their hands on different skills,” Biplab Deb said.