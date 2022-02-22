AGARTALA: Leader of the opposition Manik Sarkar on Monday lashed out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and held it responsible for the inflation of unemployment in Tripura.

Sarkar said, “Lack of employment opportunities driving youth towards violence. The incidents of violence against opposition party workers, especially, the Left workers, is a fallout of unemployment”.

Sarkar was briefing the media persons at the residence of Left workers that came under attack late on Sunday night. According to the CPIM, motorcycle-borne BJP workers ransacked their houses and launched vandalism.

Also Read: Assam: ULFA-I chief claims only one girl joined the outfit

“The attack was carried out when none of the male members of the family was in the house. The women of the house were shattered while recounting the horrific show of strength by the ruling party workers. Such attacks are signs of cowardice”, said Sarkar.

“Before coming to power, the BJP promised that the issue of unemployment will be addressed. A missed call in a particular number shall act as a guarantee to jobs. In a special drive, 50, 000 vacant posts would be filled up but all these promises turned out to be hollow”, he claimed.

Taking a swipe at the ruling party, Sarkar said now when they have sensed that people are not extending their support towards this ugly politics of hooliganism, the ruling party has started to lure youth with money and provoking a section to launch such attacks.

“I must say, those who are involved in such kind of attacks and intimidation are putting the axe on their own feet”, he added saying, “They (the attackers) will be the victims of BJP’s use and throw policy”.

Also Read: Assam Congress accuses BJP of threatening municipal election candidates

On Sunday late night, miscreants attacked the house of CPIM West Tripura district committee member Swapan Deb and party Gandhigram local committee secretary Uttam Saha.