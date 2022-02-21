Guwahati: After reports of two girls from Guwahati joining the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), its chief Paresh Baruah told a private news channel that only one girl has reportedly joined the outfit.

Paresh Baruah said that the reports of the girls joining the outfit were partially true as only one girl joined the outfit. He said that normally, he is not informed about all the new recruits but he was told about a girl with the surname Das joining the outfit but there was no one by the surname Deka.

He further said that people will continue to join the outfit until and unless a solution to the ULFA-I’s demand is not found.

Baruah further said that there were various reasons behind youth joining the outfit.

He claimed that 70 per cent of them join because they love Assam while some join owing to family situations.

Some are even plotted by the Army or intelligence, he added.

It may be mentioned that two girls from Guwahati city were suspected to have joined the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

Both the girls were claimed to be residents of Kharguli in Uzan Bazar.

However, with the statement of the ULFA-I chief about only one joining, it puts a question as to where the other girl went.