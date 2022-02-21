Guwahati: Another employee of the Cachar Paper Mill died which took the death toll of the two ‘defunct’ paper mills in Assam to 100.

On Sunday it came to light that Manindra Chandra Das, 56, died of a severe heart attack.

Das was reported ill for the past two years but was still hoping to get his pending salary and dues cleared.

Also Read: Assam Congress accuses BJP of threatening municipal election candidates

Both the Cachar Paper Mill at Panchgram in Hailakandi district and Nagaon Paper Mill at Jagiroad in Morigaon district have been non-functional since October 2015 and March 2017 respectively.

There were allegations that despite repeated pleas for revival of the non-operational paper mills there were no steps and instead, the mills are now set to be sold off.

Manobendra Chakraborty, president of the Joint Action Committee of Recognised Unions (JACRU) of the two mills said that it was extremely unfortunate 100 premature deaths occurred.

Also Read: Assam Congress accuses BJP of threatening municipal election candidates

Of the total 100, four were suicide. Salaries of the workers/employees have been withheld for over 61 months now.

He added that the workers now are just passing their days in hope that someday they will be able to relive their lives with dignity.