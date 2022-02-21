Guwahati: The Congress in Assam has alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself called up municipal board election candidate from Congress and threatened him.

Bhupen Bora, president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee said, “Candidate in the Jalukbari area has been on the run after they were threatened by the CM himself over the phone. It is quite shocking that a CM called up a ward commissioner of an area to stop contesting.”

He alleged that the BJP members had been threatening various candidates from Congress across the state.

Speaking on the same lines, Leader of the Opposition, Debabrata Saikia said that their candidate numbers declined because the candidates were threatened by the BJP.

“We gave candidature to some prominent people of the state mostly linked with education and social service by these people were being threatened while some are being lured by money”, Saikia said.

The Assam Election Commission has announced that polling for 80 municipal boards will be held on March 6.

For the very first time in the state, municipal polling will be conducted through electronic voting machines (EVMs).