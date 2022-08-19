Aizawl: Mizoram reported 158 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 8 more than the previous day, raising the state tally to 2,35,840, a health official said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 23 per cent from 18.19 per cent on the previous day, he said.

The death toll remains at 717 as no fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The fresh cases were reported from all 10 districts with Aizawl registering the highest at 39, followed by Lunglei (26) and Saitual (25), he said.

The state now has 766 active cases, while 2,34,357 people have recovered from the infection, including 142 on Thursday.

The discharge rate stood at 99.37 per cent and the death rate at 0.30 per cent.

The state has tested more than 19.66 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, including 667 on Thursday.

17,02024 doses of vaccines, including 8,73,996 first doses, 7,35,773 second doses and 92,255 precaution doses have been administered so far till Thursday, according to the state health department.