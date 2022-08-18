JORHAT: Chief of the Indian Air Force’s Eastern Command – Air Marshal DK Patnaik visited the Air Force station at Jorhat in Assam.

Air Marshal DK Patnaik, during his visit to the Air Force station at Jorhat in Assam, reviewed the operational preparedness of the base.

“Eastern Air Commander Air Marshal DK Patnaik, reviewed the operational preparedness of the Air Force station Jorhat in Assam,” IAF officials informed.

“He inspected the premier transport aircraft base and the new facilities being created there,” the IAF officials added.

Air Marshal Patnaik was also briefed on the operational, maintenance, and administrative preparedness of the station.

In July, Chief of the Indian Air Force’s Eastern Command – Air Marshal DK Patnaik had visited the Borjhar Air Force base in Guwahati, Assam.

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal DK Patnaik had emphasised on the importance of the Borjhar Air Force base during his last visit to Assam.