GUWAHATI: The Assam government has decided to send 1000 students from the state to Andaman and Nicobar Islands to study Cellular jail.

Many freedom fighters from Assam and other Northeast states were jailed at the Cellular jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the British Raj.

The announcement was made by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the state assembly.

“We will send 1000 youth to Cellular Jail this year on an educational tour to help them get inspired from the sacrifices of our freedom fighters,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He added: “Cellular Jail in Andaman & Nicobar Islands holds a special place in India’s Independence Movement as scores of freedom fighters were jailed there for revolting against British Raj.”

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made this announcement while participating in the one-day special session of the state assembly to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Assam CM further claimed that the “Har Ghar Tiranga campaign” was a success as it became a people’s movement.

He said: “We received unprecedented response across the state.”

However, in the same session of the Assam assembly, opposition leaders raised concerns about common people’s liking for fascism, communalism and autocracy.

Addressing the Assam assembly CPI-M legislator – Manoranjan Talukdar said, “Secularism is being attacked. Attempts are made to destroy the Constitution.”

“Voices opposing government’s decisions are branded as anti-national. This will weaken democracy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi said: “From 2014 onwards, there has been a situation similar to emergency.”

“After 75 years of India’s independence, a religious, feudal and casteist society is being made,” Akhil Gogoi said.

The common people are liking fascism, communalism and autocracy, which is very worrying, Gogoi added.