GUWAHATI: Mobile internet in Assam will be suspended in Assam for four hours on August 21 and 28.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

The decision to suspend mobile internet across Assam for four hours has been taken to reportedly ensure smooth conduct of recruitment exams for government jobs.

The Assam government will conduct exams to recruit nearly 30,000 Grade III and Grade IV posts on August 21 and 28.

Over 14 lakh candidates will sit for the recruitment exam.

“The first exam will be held on August 21. The second exam will be on August 28. On both the dates the timings will be from 10 am to 12 pm and again from 2 pm to 4 pm,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He added: “For smooth conduct of the exams, mobile internet will be suspended during the exam hours in districts where they will be held.”

The Assam chief minister made this announcement during a virtual meeting with deputy commissioners of the districts where exams are to be held.

The exams will be conducted in 25 districts in Assam.

Assam Cm Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that although mobile internet will remain shut during the exam hours, wired internet will be available.

“It is important that we take this step because if someone leaks the question paper on social media, there will be a lot of hue and cry,” the Assam CM said.