GUWAHATI: An official of the education department in Assam has been arrested for allegedly demanding bribe.

The arrested official allegedly demanded bribe from a woman for processing her post-transfer work.

The official was nabbed following a complaint that was filed with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam.

The arrested official has been identified as Lachit Basumatary – a block elementary education officer at Rani in Kamrup (Rural) district of Assam.

Also read: Assam: ATTSA stages protest against alleged illegal grabbing of tea garden worker land

Following the complaint, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam laid a trap, following which Lachit Basumatary was caught red-handed with bribe.

Moreover, subsequent search of Basumatary’s vehicle, another Rs 1 lakh was recovered.