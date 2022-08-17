GUWAHATI: An official of the education department in Assam has been arrested for allegedly demanding bribe.
The arrested official allegedly demanded bribe from a woman for processing her post-transfer work.
The official was nabbed following a complaint that was filed with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam.
The arrested official has been identified as Lachit Basumatary – a block elementary education officer at Rani in Kamrup (Rural) district of Assam.
Following the complaint, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam laid a trap, following which Lachit Basumatary was caught red-handed with bribe.
Moreover, subsequent search of Basumatary’s vehicle, another Rs 1 lakh was recovered.