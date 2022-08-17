DIBRUGARH: The Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Association (ATTSA), on Wednesday, staged a protest in front of Dibrugarh deputy commissioner’s office against alleged illegal grabbing of land belonging to a poor tea garden worker.

ATTSA alleged that land mafia Lalit Dowerah and Dharmeshwar Dowerah of Jiliguri Goan of Lahowal constituency in Assam had illegally grabbed 6 bighas of tea garden worker Krishna Kurmi’s land.

The students’ body holding pla cards and banners raised slogans against the land mafia for illegal grabbing the poor tea garden worker’s land.

Lakhindra Kurmi, Dibrugarh secretary of ATTSA said, “Land mafia Lalit Dowerah and Dharmeshwar Dowerah had illegally grabbed Krishna Kurmi’s land. We have informed the incident to Dibrugarh Deputy Comissioner and on July 27, 2022, the Deputy Comissioner had wrote a letter to East Revenue circle officer of Dibrugarh for doing inquiry into the incident and submitted a report within seven days but till date the circle officer has not submitted any report.”

He said, “It was clear from the fact that the official of district administration has a nexus with the land mafias and helping them to grabbed land of poor people. It seems that the cricle officer didn’t care about the deputy commissioner’s order.”

“We demand a proper inquiry into the incident and suspend the cricle officer for the negligence of the duty. The Deputy Comissioner should take the matter seriously and immediately take action against land mafias who are involved in grabbing land of poor people,” Kurmi asserted.

Despite the Assam government taking tough action against land mafia, another such case of land grabbing has come to light in Dibrugarh.