SILCHAR: A youth from Karimganj district in Barak valley in Assam was allegedly attacked by miscreants by throwing acid on his face.

Later, the youth was also assaulted brutally in a public area by the miscreants.

The youth is currently battling for his life at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati, Assam.

The victim youth has been identified as Majnur Ahmed.

He hails from Jherjheri under the Patharkandi police station in the Karimganj district of Assam.

The victim, who had to face an acid attack, is a student of Patharkandi college in Karimganj district of Assam.

According to reports, Manjur Ahmed, on August 3, had visited Moina area after he received a phone call while returning home from college.

On reaching there, a group of miscreants held him and tied him to a tree and brutally assaulted him.

The miscreants also threw acid on the youth’s face.

Later, locals in the area took him to the Karimganj civil hospital, from where he was referred to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

Currently, Majnur is being treated at the intensive care unit of the GMCH in Guwahati, Assam.

On Wednesday, people in big numbers – from all walks of life –took to the streets at Patharkandi in Karimganj district of Assam to protest against the acid attack on the youth.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested two persons in connection with the incident.

The arrested persons have been identified as Faizal Uddin and Rumona Begum.

While, Rumona begum was arrested last week and is now in judicial custody, Faizal Uddin was arrested on Wednesday.

Faizal will be produced in the court on Thursday.

According to reports, Majnur was attacked by the miscreants because of his affair with a girl.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the other culprits in the incident.